Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 106,714 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

