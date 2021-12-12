Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.
NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $39.98.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 106,714 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
