Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Prologis has increased its dividend payment by 31.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Prologis to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

NYSE PLD opened at $159.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.88. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

