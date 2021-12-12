Project TXA (TXA) Price Tops $3.34

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Project TXA has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $58,573.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00006722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00057703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.31 or 0.08041556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00079160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,684.41 or 0.99952212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

