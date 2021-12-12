Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $228,550.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00082923 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,787,362,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,271,599 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

