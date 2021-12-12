PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Cap of $11.67 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $11.67 million and $417,883.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001535 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,895,892 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

