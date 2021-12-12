Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,436 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

