Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWZ. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $166,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.