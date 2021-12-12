Private Advisor Group LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,848 shares during the last quarter.

MUST stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

