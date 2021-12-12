Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSE OGN opened at $28.74 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

