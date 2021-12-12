Prism Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $145.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.