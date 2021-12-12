Prism Advisors Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after buying an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.