Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.29.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$43.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.37. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$19.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The firm had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -2.7399999 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

