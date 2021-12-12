Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

