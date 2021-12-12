PotlatchDeltic Co. (PCH) to Issue Special Dividend of $4.00 on December 31st

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) announced a special dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54.
PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.
Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $65.67.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PCH. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
