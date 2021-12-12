PotlatchDeltic Co. (PCH) to Issue Special Dividend of $4.00 on December 31st

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) announced a special dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCH. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.