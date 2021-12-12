pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $0.89

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001791 BTC on major exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $36.71 million and $8.65 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007087 BTC.

pNetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 82,854,683 coins and its circulating supply is 41,344,585 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

