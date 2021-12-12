Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLYM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

