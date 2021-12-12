Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTK. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $18.17 on Friday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Playtika by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.