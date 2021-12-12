Piper Sandler Trims Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price to $34.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.64.

UDMY stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

