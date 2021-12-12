Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Phreesia by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after buying an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,096,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after buying an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.