Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and $315,958.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00058823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.78 or 0.08198849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00079859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,330.38 or 1.00285150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

