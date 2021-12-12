PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 93.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 144,027 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

