PGGM Investments Has $242,000 Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $117.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.