Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Position Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 204.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 178.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth $2,238,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4,093.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 104,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 102,058 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.6% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 459,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 96,729 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TLK opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.74. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

