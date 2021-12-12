Penne Ann Goplerud Sells 66,836 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$122,476.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$478,342.97.

Penne Ann Goplerud also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Penne Ann Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total value of C$298,275.00.

TSE:URE traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.76. 172,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,997. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.18 million and a P/E ratio of -8.54. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.89.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.