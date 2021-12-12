Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Popular makes up about 1.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BPOP opened at $80.13 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $87.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

