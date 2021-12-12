Penbrook Management LLC Purchases Shares of 119,395 Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $302.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 4,911 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 5,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,462.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $249,070. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

