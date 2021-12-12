PegNet (PEG) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $166.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 67.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00058601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.54 or 0.08158414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00079680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,552.57 or 1.00139516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002673 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.