Peercoin (PPC) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $14,814.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,282,306 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars.

