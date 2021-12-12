PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

PDCE opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 3.20. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.