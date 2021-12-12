Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 2.2% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.