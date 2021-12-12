Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $37,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

