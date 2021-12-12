Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$10.40 on Friday. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$11.74. The company has a market cap of C$857.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.02.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.