PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 22.1% Lower This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $67.06 million and $900,879.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

