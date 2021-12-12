Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 171.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 34.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

