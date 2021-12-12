Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $236.73 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

