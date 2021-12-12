Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,923 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $12.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

