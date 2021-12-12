Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $821,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $126.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average is $119.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,294,307. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

