Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.07.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.72 and a 200-day moving average of $159.94. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $119.75 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

