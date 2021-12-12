Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 14,225 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after buying an additional 397,827 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 538,106 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,717,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,430,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

