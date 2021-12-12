Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,694,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,956,000 after buying an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 588,663 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,067,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

