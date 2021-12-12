Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $17.34 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

