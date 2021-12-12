Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ACH stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $23.90.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

