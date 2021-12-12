Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 92,120 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 92,120 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tenneco worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEN opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

