Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 4,543 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPLG opened at $15.52 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $906.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.90.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

