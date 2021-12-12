Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,838 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Trustmark worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trustmark by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $209,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

