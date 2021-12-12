Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after acquiring an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after acquiring an additional 160,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

