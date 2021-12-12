Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,779 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

