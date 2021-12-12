Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

FMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

FMTX opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.30.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

