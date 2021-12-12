PancakeSwap Market Cap Tops $2.83 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and approximately $104.93 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $11.39 or 0.00022910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 248,755,515 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

