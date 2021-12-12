Pancake Bunny Trading Down 16.2% This Week (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $801,085.35 and approximately $557,285.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00040821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

